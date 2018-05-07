Tallahassee Women's Regional: Keh key for early leader Washington

Here is a recap of the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional at Don Veller Seminole Golf Course in Tallahassee, Fla.:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM LEADER: Washington (15-under 273)

INDIVIDUAL LEADER: Wenyung Keh, Washington (9-under 63)

IN POSITION: 2. Furman (280), 3. Alabama (282), T-4. Clemson (285), T-4. Tennessee (285), T-4. Wake Forest (285)

CHASING: 7. Florida State (286), 8. Georgia (287), 9. Vanderbilt (289), 10. Arizona (290)

• • •

Keh’s record day leads the way

Washington junior Wenyung Keh has had herself quite the season. She entered regionals leading the team in scoring average (72.67) and top-10 finishes (five). She also didn’t finish outside the top 25 in any of her nine starts this season while also earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors and a spot on the International Arnold Palmer Cup team.

On Monday that strong season continued as Keh, a New Zealand native, broke the school record with a 9-under 63. The previous record was 65, held by Dodie Mazzuca (1997) and Ying Luo (2015). Keh’s round also tied the NCAA women’s regional record also held by Duke’s Amanda Blumenhurst (2007) and USC’s Kyung Kim (2013).

When you set the school record with a 9-under 63 in the first round of the NCAA Regionals – the whole team celebrates! Congrats Wenyung Keh! pic.twitter.com/qmmEPjPVRN — Washington Women's Golf (@UW_WGolf) May 7, 2018

Keh didn’t record a bogey as she made nine birdies on the day. She leads Furman’s Natalie Srinivasan by two shots.

Fourth-seeded Washington, which also had Sara Rhee (T-3, 5 under) and Julianne Alvarez (T-10, 2 under) in the top 10, leads by seven shots. The 18th-ranked Huskies are trying to get back to the NCAA Championship after missing out a year ago. Washington won the NCAA title in 2016 in Eugene, Ore.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: The scoring average in Round 1 was 74.16. … Top-seeded Alabama got eagles from its Nos. 4 and 5 players, Lakareber Abe and Angelica Moresco, and No. 1 player Lauren Stephenson, ranked third in the nation individually by Golfweek, led the way for the Tide with a 5-under 67. … No. 3 Arizona and No. 6 Vanderbilt are the only top-6 seeds currently outside the top 6. The Wildcats’ top player, Haley Moore, is T-61 at 4 over. Louise Yu (T-10) is the only Commodore inside the top 20. … 10th-seeded Tennessee is currently inside the top 6 at T-4. The Vols are trying to advance to the NCAA Championship for the third time in four seasons.