The 2018 Players Championship features a jam-packed field of past major, FedExCup and tournament winners.

The four golfers favored to win this week fit into some or all of those categories. Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlory, Jason Day and Justin Thomas are all featured at 14-1 in odds posted at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook this week.

Spieth, Thomas and McIlory – the past three FedExCup champions – will be paired together in Rounds 1 and 2.

Tiger Woods, who has gobbled up bag loads of cash this year without a victory, is at 30-1. Those are the longest odds in any of his starts since his return to the PGA Tour this past January at Torrey Pines. He is joined at 30-1 by one of his playing partners Thursday and Friday – Phil Mickelson.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson sits alone at 16-1, followed by Rickie Fowler at 18-1 and Jon Rahm at 20-1. Justin Rose, Paul Casey and Masters champ Patrick Reed round out the top 10 at 25-1.

Here is the full breakdown:

Odds to win and tournament matchups from @LVSuperBook for The Players Championship. pic.twitter.com/dlZWGeZkTt — Covers (@Covers) May 7, 2018

Tournament play begins Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.