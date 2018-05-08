2018 Players Championship: What Tiger Woods said at his Tuesday press conference

Tiger Woods enters the 2018 Players Championship this week on a bit of a downer after his poor performance at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Woods struggled with his putter at Quail Hollow, and finished T-55 at 2-over. “Last week, I didn’t make anything,” he said Tuesday.

Here is some of what he said at his press conference at TPC Sawgrass:

On his return to TPC Sawgrass

“I’m excited to be back playing. I haven’t been here in a while.”

On his dominance in 2000 and 2001

“I go back and take a look at those moments. That was a pretty good run back then. I had all four major championships. The Players. Two World Golf championships. I played well. I thought well, I putted well. I did everything well for a couple of years.”

On TPC itself

“You have to play well here.”

On his pairing with Phil Mickelson

“We don’t really get paired together. … We never saw each other. That’s what the Tour wanted. They wanted to get fans in here Thursday and Friday … It’s fun for me to have an opportunity to play with Phil the first two days. For me to play with a person I’ve gone against for two decades is fun.”

On his relationship with Phil Mickelson

“We give each other the needle all the time. Our relationship has gotten a lot closer.”

On Mickelson saying ‘he doesn’t want a piece of me’

“First of all … big picture … how many times have we won on Tour? … Arnie and Jack used to do that all the time. It’s been like that our entire careers. … He’s one hell of a competitor.”

On his place in golf after his injuries

“I’m just thankful. I am full aware of how special this is for me.”