2018 Players Championship: What Tiger Woods said at his Tuesday press conference

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 06: Tiger Woods walks the 18th fairway during the final round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 6, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Professional

Tiger Woods enters the 2018 Players Championship this week on a bit of a downer after his poor performance at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Woods struggled with his putter at Quail Hollow, and finished T-55 at 2-over. “Last week, I didn’t make anything,” he said Tuesday.

Here is some of what he said at his press conference at TPC Sawgrass:

On his return to TPC Sawgrass

“I’m excited to be back playing. I haven’t been here in a while.”

On his dominance in 2000 and 2001

“I go back and take a look at those moments. That was a pretty good run back then. I had all four major championships. The Players. Two World Golf championships. I played well. I thought well, I putted well. I did everything well for a couple of years.”

On TPC itself

“You have to play well here.”

On his pairing with Phil Mickelson

“We don’t really get paired together. … We never saw each other. That’s what the Tour wanted. They wanted to get fans in here Thursday and Friday … It’s fun for me to have an opportunity to play with Phil the first two days. For me to play with a person I’ve gone against for two decades is fun.”

On his relationship with Phil Mickelson

“We give each other the needle all the time. Our relationship has gotten a lot closer.”

On Mickelson saying ‘he doesn’t want a piece of me’

“First of all … big picture … how many times have we won on Tour? … Arnie and Jack used to do that all the time. It’s been like that our entire careers. … He’s one hell of a competitor.”

On his place in golf after his injuries

“I’m just thankful. I am full aware of how special this is for me.”

