Austin Women's Regional: 4 teams on bubble battle in final round

Here is a recap of the second round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional at University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM LEADER: Arkansas (21-under 555)

INDIVIDUAL LEADER: Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M (7-under 137)

IN POSITION: 2. Texas (566) 3. Florida (578) T-4. Baylor (581) T-4. Virginia Tech (581) T-4. Oklahoma (581) T-4. Texas A&M (581)

CHASING: 8. Auburn (583) T-9. Michigan State (587) T-9. BYU (587)

Final round will be a wild one

The final round in Austin will be a bona-fide Texas shootout with four teams in a tie for fourth place. The top six teams advance to the NCAA Championship in Stillwater, Okla., and after two rounds, four teams are knotted at 5-over 581. But that’s not all. Auburn sits two shots behind that foursome while 10th-ranked Michigan State and BYU are six shots back. With the course playing firmer and wind kicking up, the finale in Longhorn country should be a doozie.

The most interesting storyline among foursome in fourth is 14th-seeded Virginia Tech, a program in its third year of competition. The Hokies have nothing to lose on Wednesday, which might play to their advantage against the likes of Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Amanda Hollandsworth, the first player to commit to Virginia Tech, unleashed a tremendous fist-pump on the par-4 18th when she closed out her round with birdie to shoot 71. To have a chance to make it to nationals this early in the program’s history is surprising to Hollandsworth, but not out of the question.

“It’s shocking,” she said, “but it’s also like this is where we’re supposed to be.”

Short shots: Arkansas’ 21 birdies and two eagles (both of which belonged to Maria Fassi) resulted in a 17-under 271 total, a program best for NCAA regionals. Alana Uriell posted a 7-under 65 at the University of Texas Golf Club while Dylan Kim and Kaylee Benton added 68s. Fassi, who hit two par-5s in two on the front nine, carded a 70. Arkansas players occupy Nos. 2-4 in the individual race. … Oklahoma made the biggest move in the second round, vaulting up eight spots with a 6-under 282.