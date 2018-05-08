LeBron James.

Michael Jordan.

Wayne Gretzky.

And Tiger Woods.

The subject of athletes and sustained greatness came up at Woods’ pre-tournament press conference Tuesday at the 2018 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Woods offered his thoughts on what constitutes greatness and his choice between Jordan and James as his NBA GOAT.

“When I was growing up, ‘goat’ was a bad thing,” Woods said. “They’re both great in different ways. If you look at MJ, he was a prolific scorer and played defense like no other, was always first-team all defense. LeBron is different. He’s like a hybrid of MJ and Magic (Johnson), which is so different. He’s bringing up the ball a lot. MJ never really did that.”

Any choice between the James or Jordan as an NBA GOAT is muddied because of the differences in their games, Woods said.

“They’re very different in how they helped both teams. What MJ did in getting to the final and dominating the league like he did. He did it in a different way LeBron is doing it because of the nature of their bodies, their build, their game and their mental makeup. At the end of the day, they both win … It’s unbelievable what they’re doing. They’re just changing the game how it’s played. We didn’t know it could be played that way.”

Woods saw one significant similarity in the success of James, Jordan and Gretzky.

“Being great is doing something no one can do but also what separates those people is just the duration. They did not do it for one year, not just for one game, or just a little spell. They were able to do it for a number of years,” he said. “There are guys on the Tour that can play well for a week. Can you do it for a month? Can you do it for a year? OK. Do it for a decade. Do it for a decade-plus.”

And it’s that longevity that swings Woods back toward James, just a bit.

“What LeBron has done for 15 seasons is just remarkable,” Woods added. “To be up for that period of time. To be able to adjust as well. We all know as we age, we’ll not going to be as athletic as we used to be. You have to do it different ways.”

Woods knows that all too well.