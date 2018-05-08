Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Mother's Day 2018 gift guide

Mother's Day 2018 gift guide

Fashion

Mother's Day 2018 gift guide

Here is a quick look at some popular items for the golf mother on this Mother’s Day:

FootJoy, Half-Zip Stripe + Solid Yoke Women, $95
Puma, Women’s PWRSHAPE Golf Pants, $80
Ecco Women’s BIOM Hybrid 3 Boa, $200
Callaway, Women’s Argyle Jacquard V-Neck Sweater, $80
Galvin Green, Lara Interface-1 Jacket, $350
Under Armour Eyewear, Getaway Mirror, $135
Adidas, Adipure Sport shoes, $100
Chase54, Falls Pullover, $92
Under Armour, UA Threadborne Jacquard, $65
G/FORE, Womens Golf Pleat Skort Snow, $155
Redvanly, North Skort, $90
Nike, Flyknit Racer G, $175
Antigua, Women’s Elite Polo, $51
RLX Golf, Dragonfly Print Jersey Skort, $145
J.Lindeberg, Women’s Sally Stretch Wind Pro Jacket Soft Pink, $185
Kjus, Women’s Sanna 3/4 Polo White, $99

