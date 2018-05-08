Madison Women's Regional: Trio of Big Ten teams in tie for sixth spot

Here is a recap of the second round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis.:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM LEADER: Duke (14-under 562)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Nicole Schroeder, Oregon State (10-under 134)

IN POSITION: 2. Virginia (570), 3. USC (573), T-4. Arizona State (574), T-4. Oregon State (574), T-6. Illinois (577), T-6. Northwestern (577), T-6. Ohio State (577)

CHASING: 9. Iowa State (581), 10. Wisconsin (583), 11. Purdue (584)

• • •

Big Ten battle brewing

No. 4 seed Northwestern, No. 5 seed Illinois and No. 11 seed Ohio State aren’t just members of the Big Ten, the trio also finds itself tied for sixth on the leaderboard in Madison.

The top six teams advance to the NCAA Championship after Wednesday, so there will be quite the Big Ten battle in the final round.

The Wildcats, who advanced to the NCAA match-play final last year, shot 5 under to climb three spots on the leaderboard Tuesday. The Buckeyes shot 4 under to move up two spots. The Illini posted 3 under to improve one spot.

Northwestern has been in the top 2 in three straight regionals and has advanced to four straight NCAA Championships. Sarah Cho and Stephanie Lau led the way for the Wildcats on Tuesday as each shot 2-under 70.

Illinois is vying for its first NCAA Championship berth in school history. Chayanid Prapassarangkul shot 3-under 69 to move to T-16 at 1 under.

Ohio State made it to match play last year at the NCAA Championship. The Buckeyes were led Tuesday by Jaclyn Lee’s 68 and Niki Schroeder’s 69. Lee, Schroeder and Rio Watanabe each made an eagle in Round 2.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Duke senior Leona Maguire shot 7-under 65 to move to 5 under and help Duke, which shot 9 under as a team Tuesday, move into first place at 14 under, eight clear of the field and 15 clear of that tie for sixth. … No. 14 seed Oregon State continued its stellar week by shooting 3 under and climbing a spot to T-4 on the leaderboard. Nicole Schroeder is leading the way for the Beavers at 10 under and is four shots ahead on the individual leaderboard. Oregon State has played in just one NCAA Championship, in 1998, though it did finish seventh in regionals a season ago. … The second-round scoring average was 73.53, more than shot lower than the first round.