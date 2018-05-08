Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jason Day Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Putters used by top 10 in strokes gained: putting

Two years ago, Jason Day became the first PGA Tour player to complete a season with a strokes gained: putting average over 1, ending the 2016-17 season with a 1.13 average. That means over 18 holes the Australian was typically more than a shot better than the average player in the field based solely on his putting. Combine that prowess on the green with Day’s explosive power off the tee and from the fairway, and it’s easy to understand why he won three times that year, including a victory at the Players Championship.

Day used a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter that season, but last year when he started having trouble on the greens, he tried other TaylorMade putters, including a white Spider putter. This year the red putter is back, and so is Day’s form. He won last week’s Wells Fargo Championship in large part with sensational putting. For the week his strokes gained; putting was 8.245, with a daily average of 2.06. Not too shabby.

Day is once again leading the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting average, but the 10 players listed below are all having great seasons on the greens.

Jason Day

Jason Day (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Jason Day; strokes gained: putting 1.594
TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

2. Phil Mickelson, 1.777
Odyssey Versa #9 White

Sam Burns

Sam Burns (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

3. Sam Burns, 0.976
Odyssey O Works 7S Black

Branden Grace

Branden Grace (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

4. Branden Grace, 0.876
Odyssey Works Jailbird

Greg Chalmers

Greg Chalmers (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

5. Greg Chalmers, 0.872
Bobby Grace MacGregor V-Foil

Michael Thompson

Michael Thompson (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

6. Michael Thompson, 0.723
Ping PLD Anser

Johnson Wagner

Johnson Wagner (Christian Petersen/Getty Images))

7. Johnson Wagner, 0.708
Scotty Cameron Newport Mid Slant

Peter Malnati's putter

Peter Malnati’s putter (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

8. Peter Malnati, 0.703
Scotty Cameron Select Fastback prototype

Justin Rose

Justin Rose (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

9. Justin Rose, 0.698
TaylorMade TP Ardmore 2 Red

Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

10. Webb Simpson, 0.669
Odyssey V Line Tank Cruiser

