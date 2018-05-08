Putters used by top 10 in strokes gained: putting

Two years ago, Jason Day became the first PGA Tour player to complete a season with a strokes gained: putting average over 1, ending the 2016-17 season with a 1.13 average. That means over 18 holes the Australian was typically more than a shot better than the average player in the field based solely on his putting. Combine that prowess on the green with Day’s explosive power off the tee and from the fairway, and it’s easy to understand why he won three times that year, including a victory at the Players Championship.

Day used a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter that season, but last year when he started having trouble on the greens, he tried other TaylorMade putters, including a white Spider putter. This year the red putter is back, and so is Day’s form. He won last week’s Wells Fargo Championship in large part with sensational putting. For the week his strokes gained; putting was 8.245, with a daily average of 2.06. Not too shabby.

Day is once again leading the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting average, but the 10 players listed below are all having great seasons on the greens.

1. Jason Day; strokes gained: putting 1.594

TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

2. Phil Mickelson, 1.777

Odyssey Versa #9 White

3. Sam Burns, 0.976

Odyssey O Works 7S Black

4. Branden Grace, 0.876

Odyssey Works Jailbird

5. Greg Chalmers, 0.872

Bobby Grace MacGregor V-Foil

6. Michael Thompson, 0.723

Ping PLD Anser

7. Johnson Wagner, 0.708

Scotty Cameron Newport Mid Slant

8. Peter Malnati, 0.703

Scotty Cameron Select Fastback prototype

9. Justin Rose, 0.698

TaylorMade TP Ardmore 2 Red

10. Webb Simpson, 0.669

Odyssey V Line Tank Cruiser