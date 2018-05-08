San Francisco Women's Regional: Stanford, Kent State move into share of lead

Here is a recap of the second round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM LEADERS: Stanford and Kent State (2-under 574)

INDIVIDUAL LEADER: Hira Naveed, Pepperdine (5-under 139)

IN POSITION: 3. UCLA (575), T-4. Ole Miss (577), T-4. Oregon (577), 6. Oklahoma State (580)

CHASING: T-7. Louisville (581), T-7. North Carolina (581), T-9. Colorado (582), T-9. Pepperdine (582)

• • •

Cardinal, Golden Flashes tied at the top

In windy and chilly conditions Tuesday in San Francisco, just three teams shot under par. One of them was Stanford, which shot 1-under 287 to move into a share of the lead with Kent State at 2 under. Both teams are seven shots clear of seventh-place teams Louisville and North Carolina.

“I think we had a great round today,” said Stanford head coach Anne Walker. “The course played much more difficult than yesterday given these conditions. Our consistency and steadiness got us through today’s round. There were no super highs or super lows. … This is now a one-day tournament. We need to post the number we need and get out of here.”

The scoring average was actually a fraction better in Round 2 (74.4), but many of the top teams, including first-round leader and top seed UCLA, struggled.

Kent State, the fourth seed, shot 2-over 290, though no Golden Flashes counting golfer shot worse than 2-over 74. Michaela Finn shot 71 to move to T-19 while Karoline Stormo is T-12 after a second-round 72.

No. 2 seed Stanford has two players who are tied for second at 4 under – Andrea Lee (74) and Ziyi Wang (69).

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: The top-seeded Bruins didn’t have a player break par and shot 7 over to drop to third. First-round leader Mariel Galdiano followed an opening 66 with a 75. … Pepperdine’s Hira Naveed shined with a second-round 67, the round of the day, as the 13th-seeded Waves also posted the top team score, a 3-under 285 as they climbed to T-9 at 6 over, two back of sixth-place Oklahoma State. … No. 10 seed Ole Miss and No. 14 seed Oregon are both T-4 at 1 over. … No. 3 seed South Carolina is 9 over through 36 holes and 12th out of 18 teams.