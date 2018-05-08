Tallahassee Women's Regional: Alabama rolls into lead after Day 2

Here is a recap of the second round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional at Don Veller Seminole Golf Course in Tallahassee, Fla.:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM LEADER: Alabama (18-under 558)

INDIVIDUAL LEADER: Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (10-under 134)

IN POSITION: 2. Washington (562), T-3. Florida State (563), T-3. Furman (563), 5. Clemson (564), 6. Arizona (571)

CHASING: 7. Wake Forest (574), 8. UNLV (578), 9. Georgia (579)

• • •

Tide roll into lead

The top seed Alabama Crimson Tide moved to the top of the leaderboard Tuesday in Tallahassee.

The Crimson Tide shot the round of the day, a 12-under 276, to move to 18 under through 36 holes. They are four shots clear of the field and more importantly 16 ahead of seventh place.

“We did a good job when we had to do a good job today,” Alabama head coach Mic Potter said in a school release. “There was nothing really outstanding. We just played really solid golf, didn’t make any mistakes to speak of and stayed patient. This is a tricky course. It’s not enough to be in the fairway here. You have to be in the right spot in the fairway to give yourself a chance on your approach. We’ve been able to do that the last two days.”

Lauren Stephenson shot 3-under 69 to move to 8 under overall, two shots off the individual lead. According to Alabama’s athletic department, Stephenson’s 36-hole total of 136 is just two shots shy of Alabama’s school regional record (Stephanie Meadow, 134, 2013). Stephenson now has 17 rounds in the 60s this season and 23 under-par rounds in 28 total rounds played.

Kristen Gillman and Cheyenne Knight chipped in with 68s on Day 2. No. 5 player Angelica Moresco fired her second straight 1-under 71.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Wake Forest junior Jennifer Kupcho, who last year nearly won the NCAA individual title, posted a school-record 8-under 64 to take a one-shot lead in the individual portion. The Demon Deacons are seventh in the team standings, three back of sixth-place Arizona. … Washington junior Wenyung Keh followed her opening-round 63 with a second-round 77. The Huskies dropped just one spot on the leaderboard and are 12 shots clear of seventh place. … Host Florida State, the seventh seed, climbed four spots to T-3 after an 11-under 277 in Round 2. Also jumping four spots was No. 3 seed Arizona, which is now sixth after shooting 7 under. … The scoring average for the second round was 73.60, about a half-shot lower than Round 1.