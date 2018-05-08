The Forecaddie: Butch Harmon says Dustin Johnson needs to work a little harder

The Forecaddie nearly spit out his morning joe when Butch Harmon, instructor to the stars, gently called out one of his star pupils on Golf Channel.

Appearing in celebration of National Teacher Day, Harmon was asked by “Morning Drive” host Damon Hack about a comparison of Dustin Johnson to Tiger Woods in his prime and why Johnson is in danger of falling off the World No. 1 mantle this week.

“Before he hurt himself at Augusta last year, there was nobody that could come close to him,” Harmon said of Johnson’s ill-fated Masters house fall. “He was on top of his game.”

Harmon then returned to the question at hand.

“How do we get him back? I think he’s got to work a little harder,” Harmon said. “He’s got to go back to the things he was doing then. D.J.’s kind of a laid back guy as you know Damon. He enjoys his life. He enjoys his time off. But I think he’s got to put in a little more work and a little more time.”

Harmon did note that the slight slide is not all Johnson’s fault.

“The other thing is these kids have gotten a little better,” Harmon said. “Some of them we’ve never heard of. You look at the young man last week, [Aaron] Wise, look how good he played.”

Harmon appeared to suggest he’d had this conversation with Johnson and that we might see results soon.

“He likes being No. 1,” Harmon said. “He’s back to working a little harder, back to being the D.J. that we like.”