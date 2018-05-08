Forecaddie
The Forecaddie: Pete Cowen says Henrik Stenson’s focus 'could be better'

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 17: Henrik Stenson of Sweden lines up a putt on the 16th green during the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 17, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Maybe something about National Teacher’s Day made golf’s legendary instructors a bit edgy, or maybe it was the early wake-up call, but The Forecaddie was surprised to hear Pete Cowen wonder about Henrik Stenson’s mental state heading into Players Championship week. 

“Hopefully, with the right attitude and the right mental attitude,” Cowen said during a “Morning Drive” interview with Damon Hack. Cowen then suggested Stenson is in an odd place. 

“He’s a stunning player at his best as we saw at 2016 at Troon,” Cowen said.

Pressed on whether it was a motivation issue, the instructor said he and his star pupil worked for 5 1/2 hours straight Sunday, without a break.

So Hack pressed on, asking about Stenson’s focus level right now.

“We could be better,” Cowen said.

Watch the full interview here:

