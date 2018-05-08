Tiger Woods learned to hit the stinger after stealing dad's 1-iron

Tiger Woods’ stinger is legendary.

But when did Woods first start hitting that low, penetrating shot that helped him win so many golf tournaments?

Woods elaborated on the origins of the stinger Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass, where he will tee it up in The Players Championship beginning Thursday. While he didn’t pinpoint the exact date that he learned to hit the shot, he did talk about how it came about.

“I started hitting it low a long time ago,” Woods said. “I stole my dad’s beryllium copper Ping Eye 2 1-iron, and he couldn’t hit it anyways. He had no speed, so he couldn’t hit it in the air. I said, ‘I’ll take it off your hands.’ So I used it for a number of years.

“I’m brilliant; the longer the ball stays in the air, the longer time it has to go crooked, so get that thing on the ground. So I started chipping and hitting these low 1-irons, and it worked out. And then eventually it started to basically cross over into other parts of my game. I started learning how to hit the ball flat with all my clubs.

“Because when I was younger, I grew up on kikuyu grass out there in So Cal, and you can’t ever roll the ball up, so you had to throw it straight up in the air, so when I was younger I hit the ball straight up, full release as high as I could, and I had to learn to bring it down. That 1-iron was probably the start of learning how to hit the ball down, and plus we had balata balls back then, so learning how to take spin off of it was a big thing.”