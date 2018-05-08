USGA increases commitment to growing golf via PLAY9 Program

The USGA will be doing more to help grow the game of golf through it PLAY9 program, the organization announced Tuesday.

Since its debut in 2014, PLAY9 has focused on encouraging increasing the number and frequency of people playing golf. One its major selling points has been the nine-hole round to encourage novice golfers and allow more experienced players a quicker way to play more often.

This is the fifth year of the program. Starting Wednesday, the USGA will dedicate regional PLAY9 days each month. Golfers can find a golf course in their community that offers a nine-hole rate at usga.org/play9. The course finder identifies nine-hole facilities as well as 18-hole golf courses that offer a nine-hole rate.

Community PLAY9 events will also be held in markets associated with the USGA’s championships, including Middle Island, N.Y. (near the site of the U.S. Open); Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Senior Open); Wheaton, Ill. (U.S. Senior Women’s Open); Pebble Beach, Calif. (U.S. Amateur); and Charleston, S.C. (next year’s U.S. Women’s Open).

“The PLAY9 program offers a fun entry point into the game for newcomers while providing a way for golfers to balance their love of the game with their demanding schedules,” said Mike Davis, USGA CEO. “We have seen the impact to date and the awareness it has built around enjoying nine holes with friends and family.”