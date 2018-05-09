Austin Women's Regional: SEC, Big 12 claim all 6 tickets out of Lone Star State

Here is a recap of the second round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional at University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas:

TEAM WINNER: Arkansas 26-under 838

INDIVIDUAL WINNER: Maria Fassi, Arkansas 8-under 208

ALSO ADVANCING: Texas (849), Auburn (869), Florida (869), Baylor (869), Oklahoma (870)

OTHER INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING: Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M; Rose Huang, BYU; Leonie Harm, Houston

Tiger turnover

Auburn seniors Michaela Owen and Kelli Murphy pointed directly toward the underclassman when it came to giving credit. They were pushed, daily, by the young talent head coach Melissa Luellen brought to the team and it propelled the Tigers all the way to Stillwater, Okla., for the NCAA Championship. It marks the first appearance for Auburn since 2013, when longtime coach Kim Evans’ 14th-seeded team beat the odds at home and qualified for the national championship days after Evans was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Owen and Murphy played under Evans their freshman year but have experienced a boatload of change in their time at Auburn. Luellen, who came to Auburn from Arizona State, brought in an infusion of young talent and put out a different lineup every event this spring.

“It was competitive in qualifying,” said Owen, “and I think that’s what helped us get here, the competition that we had in practice. Coach had to make hard decision sometimes.”

Auburn carded a 2-under 286, its best of the round of the week, on Wednesday to finish in a three-way tie for third.

“They were missing the belief,” said Luellen.

Consider it found.

SHORT SHOTS: Arkansas sizzled in Longhorn country, running away from the field in record fashion. The Razorbacks, hot off an SEC title, collected their first NCAA team and individual regional title and a school-record seventh single-season tournament victory. Maria Fassi birdied Nos. 14-16 to win the individual race by one stroke. Head coach Shauna Estes-Taylor told Fassi before the final round: “It’s the first time in my whole career I haven’t been nervous at regionals.” … Texas A&M’s Maddie Szeryk qualified as an individual for a second time, finishing solo second. Houston’s Leonie Harm carded a school-round 65 in the final round to earn an individual spot in a playoff that lasted seven holes. It will be Harm’s second NCAA appearance as an individual in three years. … Oklahoma advanced out of regionals for the first time since 2014. … Host Texas cruised to nationals with Big 12 Player of the Year, Kaitlyn Papp, finishing fifth on the team. That’s a strong sign for the Longhorns, who had two players in a share of fourth.