Dustin Johnson faces several World No. 1 challengers at The Players

Dustin Johnson enters The Players Championship as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking. There’s a chance he could exit TPC Sawgrass as the World No. 4.

Per Twitter’s resident OWGR expert, @Nosferatu, four players have a chance to rise to World No. 1 this week – Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose. Of those four players, only Spieth has previously held the top spot in the world rankings.

Thomas has the best chance, as he could miss the cut and still rise to No. 1 if Johnson finishes worse than in a two-way tie for 11th. (Johnson has no top-10s in his Players career, and recorded his best finish at TPC Sawgrass, a T-12, last year.)

The abbreviated scenarios for No.1 @THEPLAYERSChamp:@JustinRose99 needs a W to have a chance@JonRahmpga a solo 2nd or a W@JordanSpieth a solo 2nd or a W@JustinThomas34 has a chance even if he MC@DJohnsonPGA needs a 2-way T11 finish to have a chance to stay at #1#OWGR — Nosferatu (@VC606) May 7, 2018

Johnson could drop as far as No. 4 if this scenario were to happen: Rose wins, Spieth or Rahm finishes solo second, and Johnson finishes 12th or worse.

While The Players will be exciting no matter what, this certainly is an interesting storyline to add to the long list of stories to watch.