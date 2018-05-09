Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm among Adidas golfers getting 'silver boost' Friday at Players

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and other Adidas golfers will be getting a silver boost Friday at The Players Championship.

The golfers will wear footwear featuring a special-edition silver colorway for Adidas’ Boost technology as part of a silver and white head-to-toe look at TPC Sawgrass. Adidas introduced black Boost last March at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

The silver Boost will be available for purchase in the following golf footwear models: Tour360 ($210), Tour360 Knit ($190) and Crossknit 2.0 ($160).

“Having additional colors for our Boost technology is something all golf fans have been waiting for,” said Masun Denison, Adidas Golf’s global footwear director. “We saw amazing interest around our special edition Boost colorway we introduced in black, and know that this silver version will be yet another great style option for those looking to wear the best cushioning in the game.”