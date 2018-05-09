Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Players Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Players Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Geoff Shackelford

Jason Day. The 2016 champion comes in off a win, has paced himself beautifully and has ironed out some kinks caused by last week’s weird driving range wind. His short game is back and with less rough this week, look for a few imaginative recoveries along with the rest of his formidable arsenal. Also like: Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. The cagey veteran could bookend his 2007 win here, the first in May, with a last-May Players win. He will love the lower rough and thrive in the Tiger Woods pairing. DeChambeau is a first timer here with no baggage and a game that is traveling well of late.

Eamon Lynch

Brentley Romine

Kevin Casey

