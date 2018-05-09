Madison Women's Regional: Defending NCAA champ Arizona State rallies to advance

Here is a recap of the final round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis.:

LIVE SCORING: Team | Individual

TEAM WINNER: Duke (14-under 850)

INDIVIDUAL WINNER: Nicole Schroeder, Oregon State (10-under 206)

ALSO ADVANCING: 2. Virginia (859), 3. USC (862), T-4. Arizona State (863), T-4. Ohio State (863), 6. Northwestern (864)

OTHER INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING: T-4. Gabby Curtis, Wisconsin (209); T-7. Erin Harper, Indiana (213)

• • •

Sun Devils heat up on back nine

Arizona State, the third seed and defending NCAA champion, was in danger of missing out on a trip to Karsten Creek. But the Sun Devils came alive late to earn a chance to defend their NCAA title in Stillwater, Okla.

Led by freshman Raquel Olmos’ bogey-free 4-under closing nine, the Sun Devils shot 5 under on the back nine to finish at 1 under, three shots ahead of Illinois, which finished seventh and missed out on advancing to the NCAA Championship.

Olmos bogeyed four holes in a five-hole stretch on the front nine Wednesday, but then birdied four straight holes, beginning with the par-3 12th, and capped her even-par week with an even-par 72. Olivia Mehaffey shot 1 under on the back nine to shoot 72, as well, while Sophia Zeeb and Roberta Liti each shot even par on the final nine to shoot 74 and 71, respectively.

The finish was the opposite of Arizona State’s close on Tuesday, though Sun Devils head coach Missy Farr-Kaye still said she “saw a lot of great play from all five players” in Round 2. A day later, her team came through.

• • •

SHORT SHOTS: Duke cruised to the team title with an even-par 288 to cap a 14-under performance and nine-shot victory. Senior Leona Maguire rebounded from an opening 74 to shoot 65-69 to finish T-2 at 8 under. … While Oregon State missed out on advancing to just its second NCAA Championship in school history, dropping four spots to eighth after a 6-over final round, Beavers sophomore Nicole Schroeder won the individual title for her first collegiate victory. She’ll advance to Stillwater as an individual. … The Nos. 8 and 11 seeds, Virginia and Ohio State, also advanced.