Patrick Reed impressed rapper 2 Chainz with his green jacket at MSG

The coolest thing that’s happened to Patrick Reed since he won the Masters? How about sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden and impressing rapper 2 Chainz with his green jacket.

Here’s the story in Reed’s words:

“I went to the basketball game, at MSG up in New York. I kind of get in there, I walk in, and I go down and sit courtside and have Chris Rock sits next to me, knows nothing about golf, Aziz (Ansari) sits next to him, knows nothing about golf. (Michael) Strahan is sitting next to him, he knows stuff about golf. And then you have 2 Chainz. I don’t think he knows much about golf. Not quite sure. So we’re all sitting there, and they’re all celebrities, so they just treat you like just a normal person. So you’re just kind of sitting, hanging out. First time I got to hang out with Justine after Augusta, just kind of chill, relax.

“We’re watching the game, and all of a sudden you just keep on seeing this head kind of peeking around, and it’s 2 Chainz. … I have no clue who he is at the time, either. And so him and I are kind of both the same way. Next thing you know, they pan the camera on me and said, 2018 Masters champion, everyone starts going crazy up there in New York. Then about 10 minutes later is when halftime was, and Justine and I are still kind of sitting in our seats, and the other guys got up to go upstairs and 2 Chainz is still there, reaches over and kind of goes like that to the jacket and goes, ‘So, is that the real thing?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it is.’ He’s like, ‘That’s cool.’ And then afterwards he asked for a picture with me.

“So I have a picture of myself in the green jacket with 2 Chainz next to me, and then you have Strahan, Aziz and Chris Rock in the background kind of looking like this, because we’re all waiting for the elevator. That was really cool. It was a lot of fun.”

So is Reed a 2 Chainz fan now?

“Yeah, I’ve got a couple songs on my phone. Of course.”