Paul Casey (back) withdraws from Players Championship

Paul Casey, fresh off a T-5 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, will not play in this week’s Players Championship after withdrawing Wednesday with a back injury.

Casey, who is ranked No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Pro Rankings, has finished T-26 or better in 23 of his last 26 starts. That run includes Casey’s first PGA Tour victory since 2009, at the Valspar Championship in March.

Keith Mitchell replaces Casey in the field at TPC Sawgrass. It will be Mitchell’s first Players start.

Brian Stuard moves to first alternate.