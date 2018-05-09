The Forecaddie: Ian Poulter says making Tour Championship 'not important at all'

Ian Poulter’s career will be remembered for his Ryder Cup play. The Englishman is even more focused on a return trip to team play in 2018. So much so that he was willing to declare his allegiance in the shadows of PGA Tour headquarters.

While The Forecaddie understands and admires Poulter’s priorities, the Brit still passed on the chance to give an obligatory compliment to the FedExCup when asked how vital it is to his career to finally make a Tour Championship.

“It’s not important at all,” last year’s Players Championship runner-up said. “I have never made it there. So I’m not — it is important but it’s not important. My season this year is going to really be focused about playing great golf. There’s an event late September which means a lot to me, and obviously I’m going to want to put myself in that position. So after this week I’ll head back to Europe. I’m going to base myself in Europe for the summer.”

The player American fans love to hate remains devoted to the Ryder Cup.

“Not saying that I don’t want to make the Tour Championship, but I get enough abuse from the guys week in week out that I’ve never made it there. So if I don’t make it, I don’t make it. But I would like to play, obviously, in the Ryder Cup in September.”

The Man Out Front will always tip his cap to a player who puts country over cash.