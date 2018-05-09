Tiger Woods officially commits to 2018 British Open at Carnoustie

By: Dan Kilbridge | May 9, 2018 8:10 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tiger Woods officially committed to the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie Wednesday morning.

Woods is in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. for this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and announced his intent to play the 147th British Open via Twitter.

“I won two of my Open Championships in Scotland and the other one in England, so let’s try and add another one in there,” Woods said.

⚠️ Breaking News ⚠️@TigerWoods confirms entry to play The 147th Open at Carnoustie 🤝

🏌️ https://t.co/kGAMz80WJ2 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/zXpdFIfEM5 — The Open (@TheOpen) May 9, 2018

Woods won the 2000 British Open at St. Andrews as part of the Tiger Slam. He won the Claret Jug at St. Andrews again in 2005, then followed that up with a victory at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2006.

Woods finished seventh in the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie and 12th in 2007.