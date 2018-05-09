When Christian from @TheFirstTee showed up to @THEPLAYERSChamp he probably didn't expect to tee it up on No. 17.@JustinThomas34 had other plans. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/0igXCJlsWZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 9, 2018

Last week, Justin Thomas helped facilitate a successful marriage proposal on the course at Quail Hollow prior to the Wells Fargo Open.

Wednesday, he was working the crowd at TPC Sawgrass ahead of The Players Championship. A boy named Christian got the opportunity to take a dream shot at the most infamous hole on the PGA Tour outside of Augusta National – No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass.

Thomas helped Christian with a club and a pair of gloves, one of which he autographed, while adding some advice on approaching the hole.

Christian participates in The First Tee program and demonstrated some game. From 137 yards out, he fired his shot high and straight. Alas, it splashed into the water about six feet short of the green. He suffering the same fate as so many pros who have come before him.

Although his shot fell short, Christian received a hearty ovation, while Thomas happily settled for a “thank you” from the rest of us.