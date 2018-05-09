Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
WATCH: First Tee, Justin Thomas help boy take dream shot at TPC Sawgrass

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Sergio Garcia of Spain retrieves his ball at No. 17 after making a hole-in-one during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach . (Photo by Cy Cyr/PGA TOUR) Cy Cyr/PGA Tour

Last week, Justin Thomas helped facilitate a successful marriage proposal on the course at Quail Hollow prior to the Wells Fargo Open.

Wednesday, he was working the crowd at TPC Sawgrass ahead of The Players Championship. A boy named Christian got the opportunity to take a dream shot at the most infamous hole on the PGA Tour outside of Augusta National – No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass.

Thomas helped Christian with a club and a pair of gloves, one of which he autographed, while adding some advice on approaching the hole.

Christian participates in The First Tee program and demonstrated some game. From 137 yards out, he fired his shot high and straight. Alas, it splashed into the water about six feet short of the green. He suffering the same fate as so many pros who have come before him.

Although his shot fell short, Christian received a hearty ovation, while Thomas happily settled for a “thank you” from the rest of us.

