2018 NCAA Women's Championship field, by the rankings

Here is a look at the field for the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship, which will be played May 18-23 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

Teams and individuals are sorted by Golfweek/Sagarin ranking:

TEAMS

1. Alabama

2. Arkansas

3. UCLA

4. Duke

5. USC

6. Stanford

7. Texas

8. Furman

10. Northwestern

12. Arizona

13. Florida

14. Arizona State

15. Kent State

16. Wake Forest

17. Washington

19. Oklahoma

20. Florida State

21. Colorado

22. Auburn

26. Baylor

28. Virginia

31. Louisville

35. Ole Miss

40. Ohio State

INDIVIDUALS