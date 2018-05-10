ANNIKA Award Watch List: May 10, 2018

The ANNIKA race is coming to a close.

The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in women’s college golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.

The winner of this year’s award will earn an exemption into the Evian Championship.

With the NCAA regionals complete, there is just one event left in the season: the NCAA Championship. With regionals done, voting is now open for the ANNIKA Award!

We are happy to announce that voting for @TheAnnikaAward presented by @3M is officially open and @ANNIKA59 wants YOU to vote today!https://t.co/LgVj70v6Em pic.twitter.com/t0bGlmqInu — The ANNIKA Award (@TheAnnikaAward) May 10, 2018

If you didn’t catch the link above, you can vote here. If eligible, you can cast your ballot now or wait until right after the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championship is complete. (Or vote any time in between.)

Some votes will come after stroke play at the NCAA Championship, some before the championship even starts. We’ll see what happens, but heading into nationals we have an updated watch list on where we feel the race for the ANNIKA stands.

This will be the final list of the season but does not mean our vote is cast, as NCAA Championship play still awaits.

Without further ado, here are the final ANNIKA rankings for 2017-18:

Note: Golfweek/Sagarin rankings only updated through April 24; Co-medalist showings denoted as wins; * means tied for first in regulation but lost title in playoff

1. Maria Fassi

Year: Junior

Junior School: Arkansas

Arkansas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

2 Results: WIN, NCAA Austin Regional; WIN, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; WIN, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; WIN, Evans Derby Experience; WIN, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; *2, SEC Championship; T-6, Maryb S. Kauth Invitational; T-11, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-12, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

2. Lilia Vu

Year: Junior

Junior School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: WIN, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; WIN, Bruin Wave Invitational; WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; WIN, Battle at the Beach; *2, Pac-12 Championship; 2, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-5, Silverado Showdown; T-6, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice; T-22, NCAA San Francisco Regional

3. Patty Tavatanakit

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5

5 Results: WIN, NCAA San Francisco Regional; WIN, Pac-12 Championship; WIN, Silverado Showdown; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate; 2, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; 3, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-5, SDSU’s March Mayhem; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-16, Battle at the Beach

4. Lauren Stephenson

Year: Junior

Junior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

3 Results: WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; WIN, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; 2, NCAA Tallahassee Regional; 2, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; 2, Schooner Fall Classic; T-3, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-3, The Landfall Tradition; T-8, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-9, SEC Championship

5. Leona Maguire

Year: Senior

Senior School: Duke

Duke Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

8 Results: WIN, ACC Championship; WIN, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; WIN, Jim West Challenge; T-2, NCAA Madison Regional; T-3, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-9, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-9, The Landfall Tradition; T-9, Evans Derby Experience; 10, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-18, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

6. Andrea Lee

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Stanford

Stanford Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

6 Results: WIN, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice; WIN, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, Pac-12 Championship; T-3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; T-3, SDSU’s March Mayhem; 4, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-8, NCAA San Francisco Regional; 11, Silverado Showdown; T-18, Bruin Wave Invitational

7. Jennifer Kupcho

Year: Junior

Junior School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9

9 Results: WIN, NCAA Tallahassee Regional; WIN, Bryan National Collegiate; WIN, Ocean Course Invitational; 2, Battle at the Beach; T-5, ACC Championship; T-6, Lady Tar Heel Invitational; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-12, Evans Derby Experience; 21, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-22, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

8. Jillian Hollis

Year: Junior

Junior School: Georgia

Georgia Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4

4 Results: WIN, Ping/ASU Invitational; WIN, 3M Augusta Invitational; T-3, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-4, SEC Championship; 5, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-9, NCAA Tallahassee Regional; T-9, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M

9. Kristen Gillman

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7

7 Results: WIN, Schooner Fall Classic; 3, SEC Championship; T-4, NCAA Tallahassee Regional; T-5, The Landfall Tradition; T-6, Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-6, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; 7, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-8, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-17, Evans Derby Experience

10. Ainhoa Olarra

Year: Senior

Senior School: South Carolina

South Carolina Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

11 Results: WIN, SEC Championship; WIN, Florida State Match-Up; 2, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-5, The Landfall Tradition; T-16, Bryan National Collegiate; T-22, ANNIKA Intercollegiate; T-27, NCAA San Francisco Regional; T-30, Mason Rudolph Championship

11. Olivia Mehaffey

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Arizona State

Arizona State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10

10 Results: WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-5, Pac-12 Championship; T-5, Silverado Showdown; 6, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-6, Clover Cup; T-6, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational; T-9, Ping/ASU Invitational; T-11, Pac-12 Preview; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-23, NCAA Madison Regional; T-30, Mason Rudolph Championship

12. Pimnipa Panthong

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Kent State

Kent State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 17

17 Results: WIN, MAC Championship; WIN, Lady Buckeye Invitational; WIN, Henssler Financial Intercollegiate; WIN, BYU at Entrada Classic; T-4, The Dickson; T-4, Cardinal Cup; T-5, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; 8, Jim West Challenge; T-8, NCAA San Francisco Regional; T-16, Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate; T-18, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite

13. Sophia Schubert

Year: Senior

Senior School: Texas

Texas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 12

12 Results: WIN, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-4, NCAA Austin Regional; T-4, Battle at the Beach; T-4, Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational; T-5, Silverado Showdown; T-7, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; T-8, Big 12 Championship

14. Dylan Kim

Year: Junior

Junior School: Arkansas

Arkansas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 14

14 Results: 3, NCAA Austin Regional; T-3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; T-4, SEC Championship; T-4, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; T-4, Mason Rudolph Classic; 5, Maryb S. Kauth Invitational; T-9, Lis Murphey Collegiate Classic; T-11, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-16, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-28, Evans Derby Experience

15. Kaitlyn Papp