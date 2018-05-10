Dustin Johnson turns to AimPoint to solve TPC Sawgrass greens

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Without a top 10 at the Players Championship, Dustin Johnson emptied the drawer of ideas to solve his struggles with TPC Sawgrass’ greens. But after an opening-round 66, you may see a lot more of the Johnson brothers straddling putting lines and holding their fingers in the air.

Johnson switching to a new TaylorMade Spider Tour Mini just released last week to staff members isn’t terribly shocking.

“I always liked putting with a blade, I putted with one forever,” Johnson said. “I’ve been using the Spider for the last year or so and this was kind of in between.”

More incredibly, the notorious feel player employed the AimPoint green reading technique made most famous by playing partner Adam Scott.

“Just not making enough putts,” Johnson said after making 111 feet of putts. “It’s definitely helped. Because I’m a feel putter anyways and so the way you’re doing it really is you’re just feeling it, so it definitely, it works.”

Hitting 17 of 18 greens, Johnson’s 31 putts placed him 15th in strokes gained putting after the morning wave.

“I’m very pleased with the way I’m putting it today,” Johnson said.

Scott, who was on hand for Johnson’s practice round and opened with 69, admitted to a high level of intrigue in watching Johnson and caddie brother Austin employ the scientific method of green reading.

“I stuck my nose in to see how they were doing it,” Scott said with a mischievous grin. “Not that I was going to tell them if they were right or wrong, but I just wanted to see what they have come up with.”

While he wouldn’t issue a verdict on the Johnson brothers’ execution, Scott said he was more concerned with his own technique.

“I just tried not to let them confuse me with AimPoint because I’ve been doing it good for quite a few years,” he said.

If Dustin Johnson keeps putting this well, he may be employing the method for years to come.