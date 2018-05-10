Forecaddie: Long sleeve returns for Players Friday as Mickelson signs with Mizzen + Main

The Man Out Front still gets a chuckled from having witnessed Phil Mickelson arrival for his Masters practice round with Tiger Woods.

“Really?” Woods uttered at the sight of Mickelson’s Mizzen+Main long-sleeved, logo-clad shirt. Turns out, the mostly-panned puffy “performance” wear was a trial effort and Mickelson is now signed to a long-term deal, with plans to roll out the long-sleeve for Friday’s Players Championship second round grouping with Woods and Rickie Fowler.

“I was waiting to find the perfect apparel partner that allowed me to move from the board room to the golf course,” Mickelson said in a groaner-filled press release. “Mizzen+Main’s performance dress shirts enable me to do that. A big part of why I’m so thrilled to partner with them is I know all my endorsement partners and the thousands of professionals that work at those companies will love this shirt for their day to day too.”

The Forecaddie isn’t quite sure about Mizzen+Main’s self-proclamation as a “hyper growth, performance menswear line that has transformed an industry with its ‘best damn dress shirt.’”

Mickelson’s long-term partnership makes him an equity holder in the company along with Houston’s J.J. Watt as a major partner in Mizzen+Main. The Man Out Front hopes a little tailoring is thrown in as part of the deal.

“We’re thrilled to have Lefty lead the way in the years ahead,” said Mizzen+Main Founder and CEO Kevin Lavelle.