The Players Championship, Round 1 Live Blog: DJ sets torrid pace early

By: Dan Kilbridge | May 10, 2018 8:51 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Round 1 of the 2018 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is officially underway.

The group of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth highlight the morning wave. Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson tee off No. 1 at 1:52 p.m. this afternoon.

We are tracking all of Thursday’s first-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m); NBC (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)

• • •

The Players Championship

• • •