Long sleeves equal long day for Phil Mickelson at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Maybe Phil Mickelson spent too much time in the boardroom.

After Mickelson helped announce a new clothing deal with Mizzen+Main by breaking out his long-sleeved dress shirt for Thursday’s opening round of the Players Championship, “Mizen” the cut seems likely for Mickelson following a 7-over 79.

Three back-nine double bogeys capped off an inauspicious competitive debut for the Mizzen+Main dress shirt that took a hammering from social media and even Golf Channel’s Nick Faldo. But fashion was not the problem, according to Mickelson, who warned at last week’s Wells Fargo of concern about stamina.

“I was worried about energy this week and I just kind of ran out at the end,” Mickelson said. “I enjoyed being with the guys.”

The banter was kept at a minimum as TPC Sawgrass, which turned crispy and fast following a humid morning where scoring was excellent.

Playing partner Tiger Woods greeted Mickelson and his new shirt on the first tee with full sarcasm: “Business casual today?”

Faldo was far less kind to Mickelson’s new look, which Mickelson declared allows him to move “from the boardroom to the golf course.”

“The only consolation I’ve got for Phil is that Amy’s bought him a lovely set of diamond-crested cufflinks to wear with his shirt tonight for dinner,” Faldo said.

Mickelson’s classic dry wit took over when told of the fashion police cracking down on sporting long sleeves during an 82-degree day.

“We have short sleeves, too,” Mickelson said. “I actually really like it. Nobody does slightly overweight, middle-aged guy better than me and this says exactly who I am.”