After shooting 6-under 66 to grab a share of a six-way tie for the lead Thursday at The Players Championship, Dustin Johnson is the new betting favorite to win this Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

Johnson is listed at 5-1 by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, followed by Patrick Cantlay at 12-1. Tiger Woods, after an opening 72, is 100-1.

Here are the leading odds: