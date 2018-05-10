Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Royal and Ancient Golf Club names new Captain for 2018-19

Gofers playing the 18th hole with the R&A Clubhouse in the background at St. Andrews. Getty Images

Chris Hilton will serve as Captain for the the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Hilton will begin his year in office with the traditional driving-in ceremony on the first tee of the Old Course on Sept. 21, 2018. 

Chris Hilton

An attorney, Hilton served as vice-chairman of the Council of Newcastle University, and is currently a director of a Luxembourg-regulated marine insurance company and of a Cardiff-based ship owning company.

Hilton chaired the Rules Committee from 2011-15, when he played an important role in modernizing the rules of golf with USGA. Those new rules will take effect under his watch on Jan. 2, 2019.

An avid golfer, Hilton plays to a handicap of eight.

