San Francisco Women's Regional: Trio of non-top-6 seeds advance

Here is a recap of the final round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco:

TEAM WINNER: Stanford (8-under 856)

INDIVIDUAL WINNER: Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA (8-under 208)

ALSO ADVANCING: 2. UCLA (860), 3. Ole Miss (863), 4. Louisville (864), 5. Kent State (865), 6. Colorado (869)

INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING: T-3. Marthe Wold, Cal (210); T-6. Hira Naveed, Peppedine (211); T-8. Emma Broze, Oklahoma State (212)

Buffaloes, Cardinals and Rebels, oh my!

Three non-top-6 seeds punched their NCAA Championship tickets on Wednesday – No. 7 Colorado, No. 8 Louisville and No. 10 Ole Miss.

The Rebels used a final-round, 2-under 286 to finish in third at 1 under and earn the program’s first trip to the NCAA Championship in its 32-year history.

“It was absolutely incredible to see all the girls pull through,” Ole Miss head coach Kory Henkes said. “Everyone just stayed calm, cool and collected and came out and did what we needed to do today. To finish third in this strong field, it’s amazing.”

Louisville and Colorado each played their way into the top 6 on the final day, the Cardinals shooting 5 under to climb three spots to fourth and the Buffaloes earning the sixth and final ticket to Stillwater with a 1-under final round.

The Cardinals will be making their second NCAA Championship appearance and second since 2007 after their four counting players combined to make eight birdies in the final four holes. Molly Skapik birdied her last four holes.

“It was an incredible finish,” Louisville head coach Courtney Trimble said. “We knew that it would come down to the last six holes, and we just tried to win each hole. I am so proud of this team and all that they have accomplished. They were so determined this week and really believed in themselves. This was a total team effort, and I couldn’t be happier for their hard work to pay off.”

The Buffaloes, who had missed out in regionals by one shot in each of the last two years, had a different finish as the team made just one birdie on the back nine after nine on the front. But Colorado held on to also clinch their second ever NCAA Championship berth by finishing a shot ahead of San Diego State and Oklahoma State.

“Interesting day for the team,” Colorado head coach Anne Kelly said. “Really proud of them and happy for this group to make it through to the finals. We have been on the other side of the bubble the last two years and it feels good to be on this side.”

– Information from Ole Miss, Louisville and Colorado athletics was used in this report.

SHORT SHOTS: No. 2 seed Stanford shot 6 under to finish at 8 under and beat top-seeded UCLA by four shots. The Cardinal have now won three straight regional titles. This year’s win marked their first team victory of this season. … UCLA freshman Patty Tavatanakit closed in 5-under 67 to climb three spots and win the individual medal by a shot at 8 under. … No. 14 seed Oregon shot 20 over to fall from fourth to 14th on the team leaderboard.