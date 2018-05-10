Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods makes early bogey at The Players

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here!

Follow Tiger Woods as he plays alongside Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler in Thursday’s opening round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass with our Tiger Tracker live blog:

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 384 yards

Off the tee: After two right misses off the tee with wood, Tiger goes iron and draws into the heart of the fairway.

Hole No. 3: Par 3, 177 yards

Off the tee: Tiger comes out of this one a little early and misses the green right.

Around the green: Tiger’s chip comes to rest about 5 feet from the hole. He’ll have another tester to save par.

On the green: This time, Tiger pulls his par putt. Bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 3

Tiger’s group: Mickelson (-1), Fowler (E)

Hole No. 2: Par 5, 532 yards

Off the tee: Tiger plays it safe with 3-wood, but it doesn’t matter. He flares it right into the pine straw. Could be tree trouble.

Second and third shots: Yup. He’s right behind a tree and has to chip out. Not a great start off the tee for TW. From just inside of 250 yards, Tiger hits his third onto the front part of the green. Not a bad recovery there and Tiger will have 50 feet or so left for his birdie.

On the green: Tiger leaves his long birdie try about 5 feet short and he’ll have a tester here. And he makes it. Dead center. Par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 2

Tiger’s group: Mickelson (-1), Fowler (E)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 423 yards

Off the tee: After watching Phil miss the fairway left and Rickie pipe one down the middle, Tiger goes with driver and finds the right rough. The ball is sitting up, though.

Approach shot: Will be hard to go right at that front-left pin, so Tiger plays it safe and wedges to about 28 feet.

On the green: Great line, but it stops about a foot short. Par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 1

Tiger’s group: Mickelson (E), Fowler (E)

Will Phil even the score this week? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e75SakdbID — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 10, 2018

