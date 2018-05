Tiger Woods went eight holes Thursday at TPC Sawgrass without making a birdie. When he made the turn, he still didn’t have a bogey, though he did have this eagle:

Woods was 2 over before hitting a 348-yard drive on the par-5 ninth hole. He landed his second shot on the green before having his ball roll just onto the back fringe. The eagle “putt” from 18 feet was good the whole way.

And now Woods is back to even par as he heads to the back nine at The Players.