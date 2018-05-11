2018 Players Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV info

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

May 11, 2018; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Jon Rahm signs autographs after his round during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports

Professional

Here are the Saturday tee times, pairings and TV information for Round 3 of the 2018 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Webb Simpson leads the tournament at 15-under after a 63 on Friday that was almost a 59. Simpson’s lead is 5 shots over Danny Lee, Patrick Cantlay and Charl Schwartzel.

And all those big names that got everyone so pumped about this event? Well a few – including Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy – have departed Northern Florida for more hospitable golf climes.

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth all made the cut by a golf ball dimple at 1-under. For the billionth time, Thomas and Spieth will play together. They tee off at 8:20 a.m. Saturday.

Round 3 TV Info

NBC: 2-7 p.m.

Round 3 Tee Times

Round 3 Featured Pairings

8:20 a.m.- Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
9 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tiger Woods
11:30 a.m. – Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
1:20 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Jon Rahm
1:30 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott
1:40 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau
2:10 p.m. – Alex Noren, Jason Day
2:30 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Danny Lee
2:40 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Charl Schwartzel

