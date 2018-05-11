2018 Players Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV info

Here are the Saturday tee times, pairings and TV information for Round 3 of the 2018 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Webb Simpson leads the tournament at 15-under after a 63 on Friday that was almost a 59. Simpson’s lead is 5 shots over Danny Lee, Patrick Cantlay and Charl Schwartzel.
And all those big names that got everyone so pumped about this event? Well a few – including Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy – have departed Northern Florida for more hospitable golf climes.
Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth all made the cut by a golf ball dimple at 1-under. For the billionth time, Thomas and Spieth will play together. They tee off at 8:20 a.m. Saturday.
Round 3 TV Info
NBC: 2-7 p.m.
Round 3 Tee Times
Round 3 Featured Pairings
8:20 a.m.- Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
9 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tiger Woods
11:30 a.m. – Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
1:20 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Jon Rahm
1:30 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott
1:40 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau
2:10 p.m. – Alex Noren, Jason Day
2:30 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Danny Lee
2:40 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Charl Schwartzel
Comments