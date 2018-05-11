Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods still even par early in Round 2 at Players

By: Brentley Romine | May 11, 2018 7:30 am

Tiger Woods opened the 2018 Players Championship in even-par 72, six shots worse than the leaders but also seven better than his playing competitor Phil Mickelson.

Follow Woods’ second round alongside Mickelson (7 over) and Rickie Fowler (2 over) Friday at TPC Sawgrass with our Tiger Tracker live blog:

No. 14: Par 4, 481 yards

Off the tee: Tiger misses right with driver, but it’s not too bad. Actually he gets a good lie in the rough.

Approach shot: Actually has good angle into this front-left pin.

No. 13: Par 3, 181 yards

Off the tee: After much deliberation, Tiger goes just right of the flag but it’s long. Off the back of the green and in the fairway cut.

Around the green: Sprinkler head in front of Tiger but he’s going right of it with putter. Not a bad lag from there.

On the green: Tiger taps home the 3-footer for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 4 (Even par for the tournament)

Tiger’s group: Fowler (E), Mickelson (+9)

No. 12: Par 4, 302 yards

Off the tee: Tiger trying to replicate what he did Thursday by laying up with iron and making birdie. He finds the fairway with iron.

Approach shot: From 77 yards, Tiger misses a little right. Rickie had just hit the flag and was in tight. Tiger, though, will have another 15-footer for birdie.

On the green: This one misses just right and it’s another par for TW.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 3 (Even par for the tournament)

Tiger’s group: Fowler (E), Mickelson (+7)

No. 11: Par 5, 558 yards

Off the tee: Tiger turns over driver too much and misses in the left bunker.

Second and third shots: Tiger lays up shy of the water, about 130 yards out. In front of him, Henrik Stenson dunked a routine wedge in the water and then left a second wedge shot short and in the bunker en route to a triple bogey. Tiger fares much better, wedging to about 15 feet.

On the green: Good line but not enough speed and this one dives left and low. Par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 2 (Even par for the tournament)

Tiger’s group: Fowler (+1), Mickelson (+8)

No. 10: Par 4, 424 yards

Off the tee: After hitting just four fairways on Thursday, Tiger hits a beauty here.

Approach shot: Tiger goes right at the hole and ends up within 20 feet right of the flag. However, he’s off the green and in the fairway cut.

Around the green: Tiger hits a good chip to about 2 feet.

On the green: Easy par to start.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 1 (Even par for the tournament)

Tiger’s group: Fowler (+2), Mickelson (+8)

Pre-round

Before Woods and company tee off No. 10 at 8:27 a.m. Eastern, check out some of the best shots by Woods and Mickelson on Thursday:

Draws.

Fades.

Cuts.

Stingers.

Moon shots. Greatness takes a combination of execution and imagination.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/lRGHGQPUBa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2018

• • •