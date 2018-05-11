Of all the big names hyped to the max before The Players Championship this week, Webb Simpson’s was one missed when it came to the topic all of those historic pairings Thursday and Friday.

Webb will be in the final pairing on Saturday, as he scorched TPC Sawgrass in Round 2 and nearly broke two course records Friday.

Entering 17, he had a 59 in his sights for the day – needing to finish 2 under on the final two holes – and was 17-under before splashing his first tee shot.

The highest of highs.

To the lowest of lows. That's golf.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/JtIW4yrl5A — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2018

Still Simpson’s round on Friday was exhilarating, spectacular and record-tying. His 9-under 63 and his 15-under total after 36 holes both equalled TPC Sawgrass records.

“It was a lot of fun. I felt like everything was working today,” he told Golf Channel after his round. “The greens were rolling well. Everything was perfect.”

Those numbers were amassed in part to shots like this drop-in from off the green on No. 15. It would be the fifth of his consecutive birdies on the back nine.

He enters Saturday play five shots clear of Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay and Danny Lee.

Simpson took advantage of the fast greens all afternoon. And played with confidence. Simpson nearly made eagle on 16. That confidence carried over to the next hole when he hit a sand wedge on 17.

Splash.

“I felt pretty good. Just blocked it a little bit. I don’t think it was a mistake. Just the wrong club, probably,” he said.

Simpson did not appear to have any jitters about heading into the weekend with a tournament to lose.

“I have to be a little defensive not because of the lead but because of what is out in front of us tomorrow,” he said. “The greens will be a little quicker.”