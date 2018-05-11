What Tiger Woods said Friday at The Players Championship

Here’s what Tiger Woods had to say after shooting 1-under 71 Friday at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass:

Looks like the driver was a lot better. All your tee balls seemed to be better, but the scores didn’t match?

“I didn’t hit the ball close enough today. I didn’t get off to the start I wanted to. I had sand wedge on 10, reachable par-5 at 11, sand wedge again at 12, and I played those even par. That’s not the start I wanted to have and unfortunately kind of went the rest of the day the same way.”

What’s going on with the golf course?

“It’s in perfect shape. It’s just playing really short. It’s so hot out here, the ball’s flying. We’re probably playing close to a club less than we normally do. They gave us some pretty accessible pins. We could go after it and post some good numbers, and I think that’s what you’re seeing. The cut right now is under par, which is unheard of around here.”

The wedge shots into the par-4s seems like would be the easiest thing to figure out, but do you know what’s going on there?

“I didn’t quite swing it right today, and I didn’t quite have the shape, ball flight. I didn’t have much of what I wanted. With these greens as soft as they are, I didn’t take advantage of the opportunities I had today to really shoot a good number.”

You were talking about sort of having to dial down your practice from the past; is that also true with short game and putting especially? Are you able to do the drills and stuff that you used to?

“Not for the length of time, no. I just can’t stand over for that long, bent over for that long. It doesn’t hurt, but the muscles get sore and tight but, no, I certainly can’t log in the hours I used to, and it’s part of being 42, as well.”

What do you look to gain from the weekend?

“Well, I got to shoot something in the probably mid 60s both days to get myself up there to have a chance or something. Hopefully give myself some more looks. Feel like I’m putting well, I’m just never inside that range which I should be with the irons I’m having.”

How are you feeling? If you take a long view like have you done several times this year, is it normal to be struggling to put all aspects of your game together at the same time?

“That’s golf, unfortunately. If we were able to put all of our facets of the game together I think there would be a lot more tournament winners out here. But this is just part of the job. We have to figure out a way to put it together, and I have not done that consistently this year so far.”