By the numbers: Tiger Woods' Saturday 65 at the Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tiger Woods fired the best score in his latest comeback from back surgery on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass, carding a third-round 65 to vault up the Players Championship leaderboard.
A look at his round, by the numbers:
BIRDIES: 8 (four combined in Rounds 1-2)
BOGEYS: 1 (par-4 14th hole)
POSITION ON LEADERBOARD AT ROUND’S END: T-8
TIME BETWEEN END OF WOODS’ ROUND AND FINAL GROUP TEE TIME: 1 hour, 40 minutes
TIME OF ROUND: 4 hours, 5 minutes
FAIRWAYS HIT: 11/14
DRIVING DISTANCE (ALL HOLES): 286.8 yards
CLUBHEAD SPEED (11TH HOLE): 117.416 mph
BALL SPEED (11TH HOLE): 177.883 mph
SMASH FACTOR (11TH HOLE): 1.514
GREENS IN REGULATION: 15/18
PROXIMITY TO HOLE: 36 feet, 11 inches
STROKES GAINED: APPROACH-THE-GREEN: 1.933 (-0.464 in Round 2)
APPROACH DISTANCE ON 18TH HOLE: 196 yards (9-iron)
TOTAL PUTTS: 27
STROKES GAINED: PUTTING: 2.882 (.014, .273 in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively)
FEET OF PUTTS MADE: 99 feet, 3 inches (65’6” and 59’4” in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively)
LOWEST SCORE BY WOODS THIS SEASON: 65, Round 3 of The Players
LOWEST SCORE BY WOODS AT TPC SAWGRASS: 65, Round 3 of The Players
