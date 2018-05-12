By the numbers: Tiger Woods' Saturday 65 at the Players Championship

By: Geoff Shackelford | May 12, 2018 3:26 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tiger Woods fired the best score in his latest comeback from back surgery on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass, carding a third-round 65 to vault up the Players Championship leaderboard.

A look at his round, by the numbers:

BIRDIES: 8 (four combined in Rounds 1-2)

BOGEYS: 1 (par-4 14th hole)

POSITION ON LEADERBOARD AT ROUND’S END: T-8

TIME BETWEEN END OF WOODS’ ROUND AND FINAL GROUP TEE TIME: 1 hour, 40 minutes

TIME OF ROUND: 4 hours, 5 minutes

FAIRWAYS HIT: 11/14

DRIVING DISTANCE (ALL HOLES): 286.8 yards

CLUBHEAD SPEED (11TH HOLE): 117.416 mph

BALL SPEED (11TH HOLE): 177.883 mph

SMASH FACTOR (11TH HOLE): 1.514

GREENS IN REGULATION: 15/18

PROXIMITY TO HOLE: 36 feet, 11 inches

STROKES GAINED: APPROACH-THE-GREEN: 1.933 (-0.464 in Round 2)

"Did he just check that ball up on the downslope?" "He did."#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/PueHn7U9Xk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

APPROACH DISTANCE ON 18TH HOLE: 196 yards (9-iron)

TOTAL PUTTS: 27

STROKES GAINED: PUTTING: 2.882 (.014, .273 in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively)

FEET OF PUTTS MADE: 99 feet, 3 inches (65’6” and 59’4” in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively)

6 putts thru 5 holes. Tiger came to play today.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ypNtonxd37 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

LOWEST SCORE BY WOODS THIS SEASON: 65, Round 3 of The Players

LOWEST SCORE BY WOODS AT TPC SAWGRASS: 65, Round 3 of The Players