Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 65 at the Players Championship

By: Kevin Casey | May 12, 2018 1:36 pm

Tiger Woods sent the golf world into a frenzy on Saturday as he blistered TPC Sawgrass with birdies.

He went out in 6-under 30 and made eight birdies on his way to a 7-under 65 that saw him rocket from a tie for 68th to a tie for eighth at the Players Championship.

Oh yeah, we have plenty of Tiger highlights from this Saturday. Here you go…

• • •

Tiger starts with textbook opening birdie

Tiger makes it back-to-back birdies to start at No. 2

Two holes played.

Two birdies made.@TigerWoods is off to a hot start. 🔥#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/noTnzRhF4p — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

Tiger makes it three birdies in four holes at No. 4

Birdies on 3 of his first 4 holes. 🐦🐦🐦 Tiger is on the prowl.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/9bx91Qxs8U — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

Tiger buries mid-range birdie putt at No. 5

6 putts thru 5 holes. Tiger came to play today.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ypNtonxd37 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

Tiger goes 5 under for round with birdie at No. 7

T68 > T17 in 7 holes. 👀 Tiger keeps it going. 🔥#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/3mNLvJzPSx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

Tiger moves to 8 under for round with birdie at No. 12

Tiger hits beautiful tee shot at No. 13 to set up simple par

"Did he just check that ball up on the downslope?" "He did."#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/PueHn7U9Xk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

Tiger finds island green at No. 17 for crucial par

Tiger makes simple par at No. 18 to close out 65

Tiger will have one more look at a birdie. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/2fJMiaYE1m — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018