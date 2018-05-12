Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 65 at the Players Championship

Tiger Woods sent the golf world into a frenzy on Saturday as he blistered TPC Sawgrass with birdies.

He went out in 6-under 30 and made eight birdies on his way to a 7-under 65 that saw him rocket from a tie for 68th to a tie for eighth at the Players Championship.

Oh yeah, we have plenty of Tiger highlights from this Saturday. Here you go…

Tiger starts with textbook opening birdie

Tiger makes it back-to-back birdies to start at No. 2

Tiger makes it three birdies in four holes at No. 4

Tiger buries mid-range birdie putt at No. 5

Tiger goes 5 under for round with birdie at No. 7

Tiger moves to 8 under for round with birdie at No. 12

Tiger hits beautiful tee shot at No. 13 to set up simple par

Tiger finds island green at No. 17 for crucial par

Tiger makes simple par at No. 18 to close out 65

