Ian Poulter after closing double at Players: 'I'm raging right now'

It’s hard to blame Ian Poulter for being upset after Saturday’s finish at the Players Championship. But you can also appreciate Poulter’s honest post-round assessment of his feelings.

Poulter was tied for second at 10 under and had just birdied the par-3 17th for his sixth birdie of the round when he tugged his approach into the left greenside bunker at the par-4 18th. His ball came to rest near the left lip, meaning Poulter had to strike the shot with a steeper angle than normal. His first attempt hit the bank and rolled back into the bunker. His second was struck to 7 feet before Poulter missed the bogey putt to make double and card 3-under 69.

“Walking off 17 having a look at the board, T-2, finished that last year and would have been very nice to par the last, I’ll say that,” Poulter said. “That water is going to taste like acid in a minute when I finally have a drink. I’m raging right now. Not happy. Extremely disappointing from the position I was in on 18. I couldn’t imagine if I would have had 50 attempts again from where I was where I would make double, but I managed to do it right there. So it’s a shame.”

Poulter instead finished at 8 under, which was nine shots behind leader Webb Simpson when Poulter finished his round.