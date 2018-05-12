Players live blog, Round 3: Webb Simpson still way out in front

Webb Simpson entered Saturday at TPC Sawgrass with a five-shot lead in the 2018 Players Championship. On a day primed for low scores – Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth began the day with 7-under 65s – we’ll track the highlights from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., with our live blog:

UPDATE NO. 2 (4:15 p.m. ET): Webb Simpson has grown his five-shot lead to seven shots after birdies at Nos. 1 and 4. Through seven holes now, Simpson has shown no signs of slowing down. He just missed a birdie putt at No. 7, and remains seven ahead of Danny Lee and Charl Schwartzel.

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:20 p.m. ET): Jordan Spieth finishes birdie-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 65. That moves him to 8 under overall and in a tie for eighth with Tiger Woods.