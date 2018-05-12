VIDEO: Rickie Fowler makes young fan's day with surprise meeting

Rickie Fowler certainly knows how to give a fan a special experience. (A great example here.)

So what he did Thursday was no surprise, but it is still certainly worth noting.

Fowler made a young fan’s day during the first round of the Players Championship when he met up with the child, named Redick. As it turned out, Redick had met Fowler before, as the four-time PGA Tour winner took a photo years ago holding Redick when he was just a baby.

Years later, Redick got another chance to meet Fowler. Here’s the footage of this adorable meeting:

Redick meet Rickie.

Rickie meet Redick. One of @RickieFowler's biggest fans gets the surprise of a lifetime.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/nnRz9mKltQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2018

Fowler may’ve gone on to miss the cut, but he’s always a winner in how he treats the fans.