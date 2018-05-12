Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Spring-only rankings for college men's golf

Spring-only rankings for college men's golf

Men

Spring-only rankings for college men's golf

I am a fan of the fall season being important in college golf, but sometimes you have to take a look at what has happened more recently. In college golf, that would be the spring season.

The winter break in college golf for some teams can be from mid-October until mid-February with no competition at all. The summer break also can be close to four months for some teams. But, what teams do in the fall stay with them throughout the winter break, where the summer break concludes the season and the next fall a new season begins.

Should we pay more attention the spring season? At least if there is a team that is playing very well it should be given consideration. Even perhaps a team not playing so well.

Using the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings this spring, there were not any teams that jump out as being grossly overlooked.

Houston and Ohio State were the two best teams in the spring season that did not make the NCAA postseason. Houston was ranked No. 53 this spring and Ohio State was No. 56. Lipscomb was also in the top 60 at No. 59.

What about looking at it the other way. Three at-large teams were outside what would have been the at-large number of 61 to get into the postseason. The biggest red flag was Michigan State at No. 92, Louisville checked in at No. 73 and Kennesaw State was No. 69.

Looking at head-to-head records this spring we see Clemson with a 60-3 record and Yale at 46-5. Clemson finished first or second in five starts this spring including a second-place showing at the ACC Championship.

Spring-only rankings

Rank  Team Power Rating Won Loss Tie
1 Oklahoma State 68.80 105 4 1
2 Oklahoma 69.74 81 8 1
3 California 69.75 88 13 0
4 Vanderbilt 69.80 59 8 1
5 Texas A&M 69.85 91 12 2
6 LSU 70.01 76 18 1
7 Auburn 70.08 83 13 5
8 UNLV 70.12 101 9 1
9 Illinois 70.20 70 9 1
10 Alabama 70.21 60 19 3
11 Georgia Tech 70.24 69 12 2
12 Arizona State 70.26 86 21 0
13 Pepperdine 70.30 62 29 1
14 South Florida 70.31 74 15 1
15 Arkansas 70.34 62 32 5
16 Florida 70.38 57 10 1
17 Baylor 70.41 69 31 1
18 Stanford 70.52 56 33 1
19 Texas 70.58 54 26 2
20 North Carolina 70.62 67 15 4
21 Texas Tech 70.68 77 21 2
22 Clemson 70.73 60 3 0
23 USC 70.82 58 29 3
24 Florida State 70.87 72 24 0
25 Mississippi 70.87 71 26 2
26 Arizona 70.88 90 31 1
27 Oregon 70.90 70 32 2
28 North Florida 70.90 71 23 1
29 Georgia 70.92 62 22 3
30 Liberty 70.92 69 22 1
31 Kentucky 71.01 49 31 0
32 UCLA 71.01 80 29 1
33 TCU 71.10 74 24 2
34 Kent State 71.12 80 13 1
35 Colorado 71.14 77 35 1
36 Duke 71.15 56 23 1
37 Purdue 71.23 63 18 2
38 Penn State 71.36 56 10 1
39 Northwestern 71.39 50 27 2
40 NC State 71.47 46 31 0
41 Nevada 71.54 53 20 1
42 Wake Forest 71.58 46 34 1
43 Kansas 71.59 70 21 2
44 Virginia 71.62 82 18 1
45 Tennessee 71.63 65 38 0
46 St. Mary’s (Calif.) 71.68 68 39 1
47 Iowa State 71.69 59 32 0
48 San Francisco 71.72 49 19 0
49 BYU 71.73 63 35 4
50 Missouri 71.77 62 28 0
51 Jacksonville 71.81 44 29 0
52 South Carolina 71.83 37 49 0
53 Houston 71.83 52 43 3
54 Colorado State 71.89 47 38 0
55 Mississippi State 71.93 49 46 1
56 Ohio State 71.99 43 29 1
57 UCF 72.07 43 38 0
58 San Diego State 72.09 48 44 2
59 Lipscomb 72.11 52 49 0
60 Santa Clara 72.13 54 29 5
61 North Texas 72.15 53 33 0
62 SMU 72.17 46 40 2
63 Campbell 72.18 51 16 2
64 ECU 72.21 47 36 2
65 UAB 72.21 46 33 3
66 Georgia Southern 72.23 51 28 2
67 UNCG 72.25 41 32 2
68 Sam Houston State 72.25 57 19 1
69 Kennesaw State 72.27 59 20 2
70 Washington 72.29 32 72 2
71 Utah 72.31 44 62 2
72 Oregon State 72.31 39 63 3
73 Louisville 72.35 34 43 4
74 Iowa 72.38 49 35 0
75 Notre Dame 72.38 37 36 1
76 Arkansas State 72.40 57 20 1
77 Middle Tennessee State 72.42 44 39 0
78 East Tennessee State 72.42 31 34 3
79 San Jose State 72.43 40 63 1
80 UNCW 72.44 44 21 2
81 Rice 72.45 51 46 1
82 Michigan 72.45 35 46 1
83 Grand Canyon 72.48 55 18 2
84 UC Davis 72.50 41 55 3
85 Washington State 72.51 38 56 1
86 Coastal Carolina 72.53 38 56 2
87 Charleston 72.59 43 36 0
88 UC Santa Barbara 72.65 64 29 0
89 Augusta University 72.68 32 32 1
90 UTEP 72.69 50 54 0
91 West Virginia 72.71 52 37 1
92 Michigan State 72.72 42 21 2
93 UTSA 72.73 55 47 2
94 Kansas State 72.73 37 42 0
95 New Mexico 72.74 42 70 3
96 Wyoming 72.78 45 54 1
97 Louisiana-Monroe 72.80 49 31 1
98 Cincinnati 72.83 47 42 4
99 Indiana 72.85 39 27 0
100 South Alabama 72.86 41 42 1
101 Fresno State 72.92 37 42 0
102 Chattanooga 72.94 46 34 0
103 Texas-Arlington 72.94 49 35 2
104 Memphis 72.95 45 21 1
105 Yale 72.95 46 5 0
106 Long Beach State 72.97 69 40 2
107 James Madison 73.02 44 35 0
108 Miami (Ohio) 73.03 39 33 2
109 Georgia State 73.04 30 52 2
110 Furman 73.08 50 33 0
111 Boston College 73.08 32 24 1
112 Maryland 73.09 26 38 2
113 Loyola Marymount 73.12 38 63 0
114 UC Irvine 73.14 33 48 0
115 Charlotte 73.18 38 49 0
116 Wisconsin 73.19 44 39 2
117 Marquette 73.22 26 31 0
118 Virginia Tech 73.23 26 56 0
119 Mercer 73.30 36 30 3
120 McNeese State 73.32 47 59 3
121 Gonzaga 73.35 27 24 2
122 Toledo 73.45 47 27 2
123 Minnesota 73.45 23 52 3
124 Ball State 73.46 23 25 0
125 Cal State-Fullerton 73.53 40 53 2
126 Cal Poly 73.53 27 49 1
127 Western Kentucky 73.53 38 44 2
128 Denver 73.53 37 76 4
129 Illinois State 73.57 64 20 1
130 Utah Valley 73.58 57 23 0
131 Southern Illinois 73.59 65 38 1
132 UTRGV 73.65 44 20 0
133 Boise State 73.71 32 72 0
134 Eastern Kentucky 73.79 27 17 1
135 New Mexico State 73.81 32 71 4
136 UMKC 73.83 32 32 0
137 Radford 73.85 46 20 1
138 UC Riverside 73.88 37 35 0
139 Georgetown 73.88 32 12 0
140 Connecticut 73.90 56 41 0
141 Stephen F. Austin 73.90 40 36 3
142 Old Dominion 73.95 50 39 1
143 Loyola (Md.) 73.95 66 14 3
144 Bradley 73.98 41 15 1
145 Seton Hall 74.03 53 25 2
146 Cornell 74.04 23 9 2
147 Jacksonville State 74.04 52 20 3
148 San Diego 74.06 18 65 0
149 Florida Gulf Coast 74.06 43 20 2
150 Southern Utah 74.07 25 48 1

, , , College, Men

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home