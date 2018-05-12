Spring-only rankings for college men's golf

I am a fan of the fall season being important in college golf, but sometimes you have to take a look at what has happened more recently. In college golf, that would be the spring season.

The winter break in college golf for some teams can be from mid-October until mid-February with no competition at all. The summer break also can be close to four months for some teams. But, what teams do in the fall stay with them throughout the winter break, where the summer break concludes the season and the next fall a new season begins.

Should we pay more attention the spring season? At least if there is a team that is playing very well it should be given consideration. Even perhaps a team not playing so well.

Using the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings this spring, there were not any teams that jump out as being grossly overlooked.

Houston and Ohio State were the two best teams in the spring season that did not make the NCAA postseason. Houston was ranked No. 53 this spring and Ohio State was No. 56. Lipscomb was also in the top 60 at No. 59.

What about looking at it the other way. Three at-large teams were outside what would have been the at-large number of 61 to get into the postseason. The biggest red flag was Michigan State at No. 92, Louisville checked in at No. 73 and Kennesaw State was No. 69.

Looking at head-to-head records this spring we see Clemson with a 60-3 record and Yale at 46-5. Clemson finished first or second in five starts this spring including a second-place showing at the ACC Championship.

Spring-only rankings