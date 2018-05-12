WATCH Tiger Woods make early run of birdies for 6-under 30 Saturday at Players Championship

By: Kevin Casey | May 12, 2018 10:25 am

Tiger Woods barely made the cut at the Players Championship, but that hasn’t stopped him from lighting it up Saturday at TPC Sawgrass.

It’s been a show early in Round 3 for Woods, as he’s gone on a nice birdie binge. The 42-year-old began the round birdie-birdie and then drained a pair of sturdy birdie putts at Nos. 4 and 5 to push him 4 under for the round and 5 under overall.

And then he added another at the seventh to go 5 under for the round! But he wasn’t done. A simple birdie at the par-5 ninth solidified a front-nine 30!

Here are video highlights of each of his first five early birdies:

Two holes played.

Two birdies made.@TigerWoods is off to a hot start. 🔥#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/noTnzRhF4p — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

Birdies on 3 of his first 4 holes. 🐦🐦🐦 Tiger is on the prowl.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/9bx91Qxs8U — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

6 putts thru 5 holes. Tiger came to play today.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ypNtonxd37 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

T68 > T17 in 7 holes. 👀 Tiger keeps it going. 🔥#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/3mNLvJzPSx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2018

After this start, Woods has rocketed to a tie for 11th at 7 under. Moving Day at TPC Sawgrass is already getting quite interesting.