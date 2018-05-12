Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

WATCH Tiger Woods make early run of birdies for 6-under 30 Saturday at Players Championship

Tiger Woods celebrates after making a putt for birdie on the 18th green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

WATCH Tiger Woods make early run of birdies for 6-under 30 Saturday at Players Championship

Quick Shots

WATCH Tiger Woods make early run of birdies for 6-under 30 Saturday at Players Championship

Tiger Woods barely made the cut at the Players Championship, but that hasn’t stopped him from lighting it up Saturday at TPC Sawgrass.

It’s been a show early in Round 3 for Woods, as he’s gone on a nice birdie binge. The 42-year-old began the round birdie-birdie and then drained a pair of sturdy birdie putts at Nos. 4 and 5 to push him 4 under for the round and 5 under overall.

And then he added another at the seventh to go 5 under for the round! But he wasn’t done. A simple birdie at the par-5 ninth solidified a front-nine 30!

Here are video highlights of each of his first five early birdies:

After this start, Woods has rocketed to a tie for 11th at 7 under. Moving Day at TPC Sawgrass is already getting quite interesting.

, , , , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home