Webb Simpson leads Players Championship by 7 shots entering Sunday

Here is a recap of the third round of the Players Championship Saturday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.:

LEADING: Webb Simpson entered Moving Day with a five-shot lead at 15 under. He’ll enter Sunday with an even bigger lead. Simpson shot 4-under 68 to climb to 19 under and take a seven-shot lead on the field.

Simpson’s day was highlighted by a holed bunker shot for eagle at the par-5 11th. He made four birdies, too, including one at the par-3 17th, where he hit his tee ball to 3 feet. Simpson capped his round by making an 18-footer for par.

Simpson hasn’t won on Tour since the 2013 Shriners Open, though he has posted four top-10s among eight top-25s this season. The good news for Simpson? No player has led by seven or more shots after 54 holes on Tour and lost.

CHASING: Danny Lee used a 2-under 70 to climb to solo second on the leaderboard at 12 under. Lee didn’t make a bogey and carded two birdies, including one on the par-5 16th after his eagle putt came up a few rotations short. Lee, the 2015 Greenbrier Classic winner, hasn’t cracked the top 50 since the OHL Classic at Mayakoba last fall and has dipped to No. 186 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Simpson’s bunker shot. What else?

SHORT SHOTS: Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth tied for the round of the day, a 7-under 65, as they both moved from 1 under to 8 under and are currently T-8. … Dustin Johnson, trying to keep his No. 1 place in the world rankings, birdied three times on the back nine, shot 69 and is in solo third at 10 under. … Jason Dufner’s 66 brought him to T-4 at 9 under. … Jon Rahm and Alex Noren entered Saturday in contention, but both shot 5 over in Round 3.