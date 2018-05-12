What Tiger Woods said Saturday at the Players Championship

Tiger Woods fired a 7-under 65 Saturday at TPC Sawgrass to rocket up the leaerboard at The Players Championship. Here’s some of what Woods said after his record round at The Players:

Your lowest round ever here at The Players. Lowest round of the season. How good was it out there?

“Well I finally got off to a good start. I birdied the first couple of holes and I just kept it rolling from there. I hit a lot of good shots today. It was nice to see a few putts go in. I hit a lot of, overall, the whole day, a lot of quality shots and 65 was probably as high as I could have shot today, which was kind of nice.”

Fifteen greens and 99 feet of putts, iron play I thought was really, really good.

“No, it was better today. I felt like more comfortable driving the ball down there and being a little more aggressive off the tees and getting it down there, squeezing it around some of these corners and consequently I had a lot of 9-irons on down. The ball’s flying forever today. On the last hole we had 196 and it was just a 9-iron. So the ball’s just going a long way today, this golf course is playing very short and with this amount of humidity, the greens are going to be holding all day.”

On the first two days you had a handful of birdies, the one eagle, six birdies on the front nine. Can you talk about the difference today?

“I wish I could repeat it more often, but honestly it was just a better start. I got off to a much better quality start. I piped one down 1 and just had a flip sand wedge in there and finally was able to convert and make a birdie there. (On) 2, second shot I was just trying to hit anything left of that flag. I could hit it 50 yards left, who cares, I just can’t miss it right. And I left it right below the hole, easy simple chip, easy up-and-down and next thing you know I was rolling.”

Did it feel like a round today was sort of right around the corner that you would put everything together eventually?

“Eventually I was going to put all the pieces together and today for the most part I did that. I hit a lot of good quality shots, I hit some shots in the correct spots, which was nice. I hit probably three of the best long irons I’ve hit all week. The second shot there at 9, the tee shot I hit at 8, which was taking something off a 3-iron and put it up in the air. The 3-iron I hit into 11, that’s all you want of a 3-iron right there. It’s just a high, towering bomb and I was able to pull it off, which was nice.”

This is your lowest round since 2013. You being able to go this low on a course like this, is this another stepping stone of getting to where you want to be?

“I think it is. As I’ve told you guys this week, I got my playing feels back and it’s just a matter of playing and executing and putting the shots together. It was nice, I made some putts today, that was basically the difference. I’ve hit quality irons before and I was able to convert today and got rolling early. This golf course, as humid as it is right now, these greens are going to be holding all day and I knew that going in and I knew I had to be a little bit more aggressive in there and put the ball in these sections and I was able to do that.”

You’re inside the top 10 now, how do you assess the position you’re in?

“Well I won’t be by end of the day, but it’s nice to kind of somewhat be up there. These guys are going to go low today again. I think that some of the guys will probably shoot better scores than I did out there today. It’s definitely gettable. I know there’s a lot of pressure coming down the back nine here, but I think these guys, the way they have setup the golf course today, it’s set up for these guys to go low.”