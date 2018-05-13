Brooks Koepka makes albatross, nearly sets new course record at Players

Have a day, Brooks Koepka!

Two days after making quadruple-bogey 7 at the island 17th, Koepka went scorched earth on TPC Sawgrass.

He was already 5 under for his final round at the Players Championship when he approached his second shot at the par-5 16th, and then this happened…

Here it is!@BKoepka one-hops in his second shot at the par-5 16th for an ALBATROSS!!#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/WkILTIl7VQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018

An albatross!!!! It’s the second one ever at this hole, with the first coming last year from Rafa Cabrera Bello. Koepka hit a 6-iron on the shot, and yeah, that worked out pretty well.

“It was just a three-quarter 6-iron. We thought it was perfect,” Koepka said. “To be honest with you, I was aiming 15 feet left and … it started out just a little bit left and kind of faded with the wind right on line and to have it one-hop in is pretty cool.”

And he wasn’t done.

Koepka birdied 17 and faced a 12-footer for birdie at the last for a 10-under 62 and a new course record.

It lipped out, to Koepka’s surprise.

“To be honest with you, I thought I made it,” Koepka said. “I’ve hit that putt in practice and it always … seems to break a little bit more than you think. I hit a great putt, I’m not going to lie, I knew it was for the course record, but sometimes you hit a good putt and it doesn’t go in.”

Still, he tied the course record with 63 and rocketed to a tie for third at 11 under. Oh and had that albatross.

What a Sunday.