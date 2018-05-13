Brooks Koepka makes albatross, nearly sets new course record at Players

Have a day, Brooks Koepka!
Two days after making quadruple-bogey 7 at the island 17th, Koepka went scorched earth on TPC Sawgrass.
He was already 5 under for his final round at the Players Championship when he approached his second shot at the par-5 16th, and then this happened…
An albatross!!!! It’s the second one ever at this hole, with the first coming last year from Rafa Cabrera Bello. Koepka hit a 6-iron on the shot, and yeah, that worked out pretty well.
“It was just a three-quarter 6-iron. We thought it was perfect,” Koepka said. “To be honest with you, I was aiming 15 feet left and … it started out just a little bit left and kind of faded with the wind right on line and to have it one-hop in is pretty cool.”
And he wasn’t done.
Koepka birdied 17 and faced a 12-footer for birdie at the last for a 10-under 62 and a new course record.
It lipped out, to Koepka’s surprise.
“To be honest with you, I thought I made it,” Koepka said. “I’ve hit that putt in practice and it always … seems to break a little bit more than you think. I hit a great putt, I’m not going to lie, I knew it was for the course record, but sometimes you hit a good putt and it doesn’t go in.”
Still, he tied the course record with 63 and rocketed to a tie for third at 11 under. Oh and had that albatross.
What a Sunday.
