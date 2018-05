Expert picks: 2018 NCAA Division I men's golf regionals

NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals will take place May 14-16 at six sites across the country: Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C.; Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas; Scarlet Course/OSU Golf Course in Columbus, Ohio; Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.; Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla.; The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, Calif.

The top five teams at each of the six sites will advance to the NCAA Championship May 25-30 at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Who will move on? Our Golfweek college golf experts offer their predictions:

Lance Ringler

Raleigh Regional: Georgia Tech, California, Arizona State, Duke, North Carolina State

Bryan Regional: Texas A&M, Baylor, Clemson, UCLA, Ole Miss

Columbus Regional: Oklahoma State, Illinois, UNLV, Northwestern, Penn State

Kissimmee Regional: Vanderbilt, Florida, North Carolina, South Florida, Arizona

Norman Regional: Oklahoma, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Pepperdine

Stockton Regional: LSU, Alabama, Stanford, USC, Oregon

• • •

Brentley Romine

Raleigh Regional: Georgia Tech, Duke, California, North Carolina State, Texas

Bryan Regional: Baylor, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Clemson, South Carolina

Columbus Regional: Oklahoma State, Illinois, Penn State, UNLV, Texas Tech

Kissimmee Regional: Vanderbilt, Florida, South Florida, North Carolina, UCF

Norman Regional: Oklahoma, Auburn, Pepperdine, Arkansas, Florida State

Stockton Regional: USC, Alabama, LSU, Stanford, Oregon

• • •

Kevin Casey

Raleigh Regional: Georgia Tech, California, Texas, Arizona State, Missouri

Bryan Regional: Texas A&M, Baylor, Clemson, Kentucky, South Carolina

Columbus Regional: Oklahoma State, Illinois, Texas Tech, UNLV, Northwestern

Kissimmee Regional: Florida, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, South Florida, Purdue

Norman Regional: Oklahoma, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Pepperdine

Stockton Regional: Alabama, LSU, USC, TCU, Stanford